Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Lenskart Dress Code Row Sparks Outrage; CEO Peyush Bansal Calls Document ‘Outdated’

Lenskart Dress Code Row Sparks Outrage; CEO Peyush Bansal Calls Document ‘Outdated’

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 17, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 17, 2026, 12:43 PM IST

 

Lenskart is facing backlash after an alleged internal document on employee dress code surfaced online, triggering a wider debate on religious expression in workplaces. The document, reportedly from February 2026, outlined restrictions on visible religious symbols, leading to accusations of selective enforcement and double standards. Social media outrage quickly escalated, with calls for boycott trending online. Responding to the controversy, CEO Peyush Bansal termed the document outdated and not reflective of company policy. He acknowledged certain guidelines were incorrect, took responsibility, and assured that Lenskart does not restrict respectful religious expression. The incident has now evolved into a broader conversation around corporate policies, identity, and workplace inclusivity.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended