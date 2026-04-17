Lenskart Dress Code Row Sparks Outrage; CEO Peyush Bansal Calls Document ‘Outdated’

Lenskart is facing backlash after an alleged internal document on employee dress code surfaced online, triggering a wider debate on religious expression in workplaces. The document, reportedly from February 2026, outlined restrictions on visible religious symbols, leading to accusations of selective enforcement and double standards. Social media outrage quickly escalated, with calls for boycott trending online. Responding to the controversy, CEO Peyush Bansal termed the document outdated and not reflective of company policy. He acknowledged certain guidelines were incorrect, took responsibility, and assured that Lenskart does not restrict respectful religious expression. The incident has now evolved into a broader conversation around corporate policies, identity, and workplace inclusivity.