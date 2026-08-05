LIC OFS Fully Subscribed! Should Retail Investors Buy Now Or Wait Before Investing?

Retail investors have fully subscribed to LIC's Offer for Sale (OFS), showing strong interest in the government's stake sale. Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder, Avinash Mentor Research, believes investors should wait instead of rushing into the OFS. He says LIC continues to face strong competition from private insurance companies and suggests waiting for the company's upcoming quarterly results and clearer management guidance before taking an investment decision. He also explains that the government's OFS is aimed at meeting SEBI's minimum public shareholding norms, which could improve liquidity and attract more institutional investors over time. The discussion highlights the key factors investors should consider before investing in LIC shares.