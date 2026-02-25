Life Sciences GCCs Drive Global Healthcare Decision-Making

Over the past decade, India’s life sciences Global Capability Centers have grown in both scale and responsibility. What began as cost-efficient operational hubs for global pharma, biotech, medtech and clinical research companies has steadily expanded into centres handling regulatory work, clinical data management, safety monitoring, analytics and digital platforms. Today, several multinational healthcare companies run significant parts of their global operations from India. With access to scientific talent, technology expertise and scale, these centres are increasingly involved in areas that influence product timelines, compliance strategy and market execution. The key question now is whether India’s life sciences GCCs are moving beyond operational delivery to play a more direct role in shaping global healthcare priorities. As investments continue and mandates widen, the next phase will depend on how much strategic responsibility these centres are entrusted with.