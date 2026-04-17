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Lilly To Launch Alzheimer’s Drug By 2026; Oral GLP-1 In Pipeline

Lilly To Launch Alzheimer’s Drug By 2026; Oral GLP-1 In Pipeline

Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 17, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 17, 2026, 11:54 AM IST

Eli Lilly and Company (India) is stepping up its focus on obesity and metabolic diseases even as competition intensifies following the expiry of semaglutide’s patent on March 20, with lower-priced alternatives entering the market. Tirzepatide, its dual GIP-GLP therapy for obesity and type 2 diabetes, remains central to the company’s strategy as it faces growing pressure from cheaper options. At the same time, Lilly plans to launch its Alzheimer’s drug in India by 2026 and is advancing its pipeline, including oral GLP-1 therapy orforglipron, as it looks to strengthen its position in the market. India also remains central to the company’s manufacturing, technology, and innovation plans. Winselow Tucker - President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company (India) spoke to Business Today about company’s next phase of growth

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