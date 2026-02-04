Business Today
Lok Sabha Chaos: Rahul Gandhi Row Ends With Suspension Of 8 MPs

  New Delhi,
  Feb 4, 2026,
  Updated Feb 4, 2026, 9:52 AM IST

Fireworks in Lok Sabha on Day 2 of President's address debate! Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi quoted excerpts from former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir on 2020 India-China border tensions, leading to sharp interruptions from Speaker, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh. Chaos escalated as Opposition accused the Chair of gagging Rahul—Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Aujla, Raja Warring, Hibi Eden, Kiran Reddy stood on tables, threw papers at the Chair. Government moved resolution; 8 Opposition MPs suspended amid continued ruckus. House adjourned till Wednesday with little work done.

