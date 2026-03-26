Loni Becomes World’s Most Polluted City | India’s Air Crisis Explained

Loni, a small town near Ghaziabad now ranked the most polluted city in the world. With PM2.5 levels recorded at 112.5 in 2025—over 22 times the safe limit—and AQI frequently crossing 300, the air here has turned toxic. Thick dust, smoke, and pollution have made breathing a daily struggle for residents. On the ground, broken roads and constant vehicular movement kick up dangerous particles that can enter the bloodstream, causing asthma, heart disease, and even cancer. Locals say the situation is worsening, while authorities promise action against illegal polluting units. But the crisis goes beyond Loni. India has three of the world’s top four most polluted cities and ranks sixth globally. Shockingly, not even the country’s cleanest city meets WHO air quality standards. From toxic hotspots to relatively cleaner regions, India’s air pollution crisis is widespread and growing.