LPG Crisis Hits India: War In West Asia Disrupts Gas Supply Across Major Cities

A war in West Asia is now impacting everyday life in India, as disruptions in global gas supplies trigger LPG shortages across major cities. India consumes over 5,200 million cubic metres of gas monthly, but relies heavily on imports, especially from Qatar, which recently declared force majeure. Restaurants in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, and Kolkata report irregular or halted LPG deliveries, forcing some eateries to shut operations or cut menus. The government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act, increased refinery LPG production, and set up a panel to manage supply disruptions. Authorities say supplies are stabilising, but the restaurant industry continues to feel the immediate squeeze.