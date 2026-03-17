Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
LPG Shortage Hits UP As Vendors Turn To Coal Bhattis, Raising Pollution Concerns

LPG Shortage Hits UP As Vendors Turn To Coal Bhattis, Raising Pollution Concerns

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 17, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 17, 2026, 6:18 PM IST

An LPG shortage in parts of Uttar Pradesh is pushing small vendors back to traditional cooking methods. In Lucknow, tea sellers and street vendors are using wood and coal-fired bhattis as commercial cylinders remain unavailable for days. Vendors say the shift is a compulsion despite added effort and cost. However, locals and experts warn that increased use of such fuels could worsen air pollution and raise health risks, including respiratory issues. Some shopkeepers are exploring alternatives like microwaves to stay operational. As the crisis continues, the gap between ground realities and official claims is becoming more evident, sparking concern over livelihoods and urban air quality.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended