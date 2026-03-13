LPG Shortage Sparks Panic Buying: Induction Cooktop Sales Surge 300% Across India

As fears of an LPG shortage grow across India, households and businesses are rushing to secure alternative cooking options. Retailers in Delhi-NCR report a sharp spike in the sale of induction cooktops, with many families buying them as a backup amid delays in LPG cylinder deliveries. Major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart have seen sales surge by more than 300 percent, with several induction cooktop models already going out of stock. Appliance markets across cities are witnessing a steady stream of customers looking for induction stoves as uncertainty around gas supply spreads. The trend is not limited to the capital. From Delhi to Chennai, traders say demand has jumped sharply, signalling growing anxiety among residents trying to keep their kitchens running.