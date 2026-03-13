LPG Shortage Sparks Parliament Showdown: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Govt As MPs Protest With Utensils

The LPG shortage crisis has now exploded into a political confrontation inside Parliament. Opposition parties cornered the government in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of failing to anticipate the cooking gas shortage affecting households across India. Dramatic scenes unfolded as Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest inside the House, banging utensils — including plates, spoons and frying pans — to highlight the growing crisis. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging failures in policy and governance. Meanwhile, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed the claims, calling reports of a shortage “rumour mongering” and urging calm. With protests rocking Parliament and political leaders across states raising concerns, the LPG crisis has now become the latest flashpoint between the government and the opposition.