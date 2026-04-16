Lucknow’s Chikankari Exports Halt Amid Global Tensions; ₹550 Cr Industry, 5 Lakh Jobs At Risk

Lucknow’s iconic Chikankari industry, a symbol of heritage and craftsmanship, is facing a severe crisis as exports remain halted for over a month amid global tensions. The ₹550 crore industry, heavily dependent on international markets like the Gulf and Europe, is witnessing a sharp disruption in shipments. Nearly five lakh artisans and workers linked to the craft are now grappling with uncertainty. Rising petroleum prices have further pushed up raw material and logistics costs, adding to the strain. Traders warn that garment prices could rise by up to 20% if the situation persists. For a centuries-old craft that blends culture with livelihood, the challenge today is not just survival—but sustaining its legacy.