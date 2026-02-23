Lula At 80: Energy Of 30, Pact To Live To 120 & Enduring Purpose

At 80 years old, I live each day with the purpose and energy of a 30-year-old. My purpose comes first, guiding every action I take. Each morning, I wake up at 5:30, whether in Delhi or Brazil, dedicating myself to physical and spiritual routines. I walk six kilometers, practice fitness exercises, and build muscle in the gym. I also observe fasting and read Namaz, nurturing both body and soul. I do this every day because I refuse to let age define me. My goal is to stay strong, active, and mentally sharp. I have made a pact with God to live to 120 years, and I embrace that journey with discipline and joy. Perhaps I am the person already born who will reach that milestone—who knows? Through consistent practice, self-care, and spiritual devotion, I demonstrate that age is not a limit but an opportunity to live purposefully. My legacy, I hope, will inspire others to prioritize health, discipline, and faith while pursuing their own life’s mission. True longevity is not only measured in years but in vitality, purpose, and the impact we leave on the world.