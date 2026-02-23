Lula Pushes Brazil-India Ties: Trade To $30-40B, Joint Ventures & Learning

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva emphasizes the importance of a strong and strategic partnership between Brazil and India. Highlighting his previous efforts to establish a first strategic agreement during his earlier term, Lula is now leading a delegation of 300 Brazilian business leaders to India, aiming to deepen cultural, political, and economic ties. The upcoming business forum will bring together more than 300 Indian entrepreneurs, creating opportunities for joint ventures, partnerships, and knowledge exchange. Lula stresses that India has much to teach Brazil in sectors like space, defense, and pharmaceuticals, while Brazil’s large consumer market, strong national health system, and industrial capabilities offer significant opportunities for Indian companies. Highlighting Embraer’s plan to open an aircraft manufacturing facility in India, Lula underscores the need for both countries to diversify trade beyond traditional partners like the US and China. As the two largest democracies of the Global South, Brazil and India have the potential to set a strong example by promoting economic growth, boosting trade flows, and enhancing collaboration for the benefit of both nations.