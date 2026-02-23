Lula: U.S. Capture Of Maduro Unacceptable, Venezuela Must Restore Democracy Internally

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has taken a firm stance on recent developments in neighboring Venezuela, strongly condemning unilateral foreign intervention and emphasising the importance of sovereignty and democracy in the region. In response to the United States’ military action — including bombings and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — Lula criticized these moves as a dangerous precedent that violates international law and undermines regional stability. Lula reiterated that Brazil cannot accept one nation interfering in the internal affairs of another, and that the solution to Venezuela’s crisis must come from the Venezuelan people themselves, without external pressure. He stressed that the priority is to restore democratic processes in Venezuela, not simply to focus on Maduro’s fate, and urged respect for self‑determination and the rule of law. The Brazilian president also warned that military action could trigger wider instability in Latin America and has offered Brazil’s diplomatic services as a potential mediator to facilitate dialogue and avoid further conflict. Lula’s position reflects a broader principle of non‑intervention and support for peaceful, internally‑driven political solutions in the region.