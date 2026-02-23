Lula’s No-Holds-Barred Chat Shakes Up BRICS, Trump And Global Politics | Exclusive

An exclusive interview that has captured global attention. Ahead of his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke to India Today in a candid 52-minute conversation, sharing unfiltered views on geopolitics and diplomacy. President Lula praised India’s rising global stature and expressed deep admiration for Prime Minister Modi, while strongly backing BRICS as the voice of the Global South. He addressed relations with the United States, Venezuela, and former President Trump, and reaffirmed his belief in Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of peace. Ending on a lighter note, Lula declared he plans to live till 120.