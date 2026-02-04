Business Today
Lulu Group's Expansion Playbook: Yusuf Ali On India, Retail & Global Growth

  Feb 4, 2026,
  Updated Feb 4, 2026, 6:04 PM IST

At the World Government Summit, Lulu Group International Chairman, M. A. Yusuff Ali shared insights into the company’s rapid global expansion and its deepening commitment to India. Highlighting innovation in retail, Yusuf Ali explained how Lulu is redefining shopping by combining quality products, competitive pricing, entertainment, and world-class infrastructure. With major malls already operational across cities like Kochi, Trivandrum, Lucknow and Hyderabad, Lulu is now gearing up for its biggest projects in Ahmedabad and Visakhapatnam. He also underlined India’s growing export strength, with Lulu targeting ₹15,000 crore in exports this year, benefiting farmers and producers. Calling the India–US trade deal a major win-win, Yusuf Ali expressed strong confidence in India’s growth story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

