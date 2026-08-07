Lupin Posts 33% Sales Growth In Q1 FY27 Results

Lupin reported a strong start to FY27, with sales rising 33.3% year-on-year to ₹8,217 crore. EBITDA increased 42.8% to ₹2,580 crore, while profit after tax grew 16% to ₹1,417 crore. The quarter was driven by robust growth across the US, India, other developed markets and emerging markets, along with continued improvement in profitability. Business Today TV speaks to Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO and Head – IT and API Plus SBU, Lupin Limited, about the company's Q1 FY27 performance, growth across key markets, product pipeline, R&D investments, US business, India outlook and the outlook for the rest of FY27.