Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Macron In India: Rafale Made In India, Missiles & Helicopters Signal Defence Reset

Macron In India: Rafale Made In India, Missiles & Helicopters Signal Defence Reset

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 16, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026, 5:03 PM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron’s fourth state visit to India marks a decisive shift in the India–France strategic partnership. From Rafale fighter jets to precision-guided missiles and helicopters, defence cooperation between the two nations is moving beyond procurement to full-scale manufacturing in India. At least four major defence agreements are expected, including the historic decision to manufacture Rafale aircraft outside France for the first time, with nearly 50% local sourcing. A joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited and Safran will produce HAMMER missiles in India, while Tata and Airbus will virtually inaugurate the H125 helicopter assembly line in Karnataka. The visit also strengthens military-to-military cooperation, with plans for reciprocal deployment of army officers and renewed defence agreements for the next decade. Against a backdrop of global geopolitical churn, supply chain disruptions, and Indo-Pacific security challenges, France is emerging as one of India’s most trusted and technologically advanced defence partners.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended