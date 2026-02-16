Macron In India: Rafale Made In India, Missiles & Helicopters Signal Defence Reset

French President Emmanuel Macron’s fourth state visit to India marks a decisive shift in the India–France strategic partnership. From Rafale fighter jets to precision-guided missiles and helicopters, defence cooperation between the two nations is moving beyond procurement to full-scale manufacturing in India. At least four major defence agreements are expected, including the historic decision to manufacture Rafale aircraft outside France for the first time, with nearly 50% local sourcing. A joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited and Safran will produce HAMMER missiles in India, while Tata and Airbus will virtually inaugurate the H125 helicopter assembly line in Karnataka. The visit also strengthens military-to-military cooperation, with plans for reciprocal deployment of army officers and renewed defence agreements for the next decade. Against a backdrop of global geopolitical churn, supply chain disruptions, and Indo-Pacific security challenges, France is emerging as one of India’s most trusted and technologically advanced defence partners.