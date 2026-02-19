Business Today
Magnus Ewerbring On How AI, Faster Networks, And XR Will Redefine The Future Beyond Smartphones

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 9:39 AM IST

In a wide-ranging conversation, Magnus Ewerbring, APAC CTO at Ericsson, speaks with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today on how AI is reshaping the future of smartphones and networks. Ewerbring explains that AI will make devices faster, more responsive, and deeply integrated with next-generation networks, while also enabling entirely new form factors like XR glasses. From real-time translation to immersive information overlays and AI-assisted healthcare, he highlights how AI-powered networks will quietly enhance everyday experiences—often invisibly—while laying the foundation for a future beyond smartphones, where intelligence is ambient, instant, and always connected.

