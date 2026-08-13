Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Domino’s, Pizza Hut Over Hygiene Violations

Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration has cracked down on major food chains after a statewide food safety inspection uncovered multiple hygiene and infrastructure violations. Four Domino’s Pizza outlets operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd had their licences suspended, while a Pizza Hut outlet in Karad operated by Sapphire Foods India Ltd also faced licence suspension. Inspectors flagged issues including inadequate pest control, poor segregation of raw and cooked food, missing cleaning records, temperature-monitoring gaps, water-testing concerns and missing documentation for food handlers. The Pizza Hut outlet was also found without separate ovens and baking pans for vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas, while some condiment packaging lacked packing or expiry dates. The action came under Maharashtra’s ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign, during which 104 establishments were inspected, with two ordered to shut immediately and 95 issued improvement notices. Watch the full report for the details of the FDA crackdown and what it means for major food chains in Maharashtra.