Maharashtra RTO Begins Marathi Test For Drivers; Badge Suspension Warning Issued

Maharashtra’s Regional Transport Offices have launched a drive to check the practical Marathi language skills of taxi and autorickshaw drivers. Drivers are being assessed through a 15-question oral test based on everyday conversations between drivers and commuters, including asking for directions, destinations and travel time. Those who fail the assessment or lack practical knowledge of Marathi are being given one month to learn the language. Officials have warned that continued non-compliance could lead to a three-month suspension of the driver’s badge, followed by possible cancellation of the badge and permit. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has said that 1.65 lakh drivers have already undergone Marathi training and received certificates during a 105-day campaign. The move has also sparked a debate among drivers, with some saying they are willing to learn Marathi while others argue that nobody should be forced to speak a particular language.