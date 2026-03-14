Malaika Arora Explains Her 3 F’s Approach To Lifestyle, Brands & Entrepreneurship

In an exclusive Business Today podcast, actress and entrepreneur Malaika Arora, co-creator of Maejoy, opens up about her journey from Bollywood style icon to investor and brand partner. She discusses how her ventures—from Diva Yoga and her book to restaurants and lab-grown diamonds—are guided by intuition, authenticity, and a deep connection to her lifestyle. Malaika also shares how she identifies and selects brands that resonate with her personally, combining strategic investment with passion-driven projects. In this candid conversation, she highlights the “three F’s” that shape her choices: food, fashion, and fitness, offering viewers an insider look at how she builds a portfolio that is both profitable and personally meaningful.