Mamata Banerjee Argues Own Case In Supreme Court Against EC’s Voter Revision

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared personally before the Supreme Court to challenge the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Addressing a three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice, Mamata alleged the exercise was being used for mass deletions instead of voter mapping, and accused the EC of relying on micro-observers from BJP-ruled states unfamiliar with Bangla. The EC denied bias and accused the CM of politicising the issue. The court issued notice to the EC and asked the state to ensure adequate officers are deputed, saying micro-observers may not be needed if cooperation improves.