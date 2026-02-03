Mamata Vs EC Escalates: Didi Slams CEC, Walks Out, Threatens Street Protests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken her confrontation with the Election Commission of India to the national capital, signalling that she will not back down over the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. After filing a plea in the Supreme Court against the EC, Mamata arrived in Delhi to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The meeting ended in acrimony, with the CM accusing the CEC of being arrogant, dishonest, and acting as an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She also questioned why the SIR exercise was not carried out in BJP-ruled Assam. The EC, however, has denied Mamata’s allegations, claiming she left the meeting abruptly. With protests, street politics, and political symbolism once again at play, the battle over Bengal’s voter list is intensifying as the final roll deadline nears. Khela hobe indeed.