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Manjeshwaram Set For Tight Fight As Surendran, Ashraf Clash In Keralam’s Most Unpredictable Seat

Manjeshwaram Set For Tight Fight As Surendran, Ashraf Clash In Keralam’s Most Unpredictable Seat

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 24, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 24, 2026, 11:53 AM IST

Manjeshwaram, Kerala’s northernmost constituency, remains one of the state’s most unpredictable electoral battlegrounds. Known for razor-thin margins, the seat keeps voters and candidates on edge every counting day. BJP’s K Surendran is making his fourth attempt after narrowly losing twice, while UDF’s sitting MLA AKM Ashraf banks on his grassroots connection and five years of work. The LDF, though not dominant, could play a crucial role in deciding the outcome. Adding intrigue, SDPI has fielded a candidate with a similar name to the incumbent, raising concerns of vote split. In Manjeshwaram, every vote truly counts.

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