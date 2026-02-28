Mark Carney In India | Can This Visit Reset India–Canada Relations?

A diplomatic reset appears to be underway as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney makes his first official visit to India since taking office. Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visit is being viewed as a crucial step toward stabilising and rebuilding ties after a turbulent phase in India–Canada relations. Carney begins his India tour in Mumbai, where he will meet leading Indian and Canadian CEOs to boost trade and investment discussions. Key areas on the agenda include energy cooperation, critical minerals, agriculture, education, innovation, and strengthening people-to-people connections. He will then travel to New Delhi for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi, where both leaders are expected to review the full spectrum of strategic ties and explore new avenues of cooperation on regional and global challenges. Can this high-stakes visit turn diplomatic frost into a long-term strategic partnership? Here’s what to watch.