Market Capitalization Of Companies Listed On NSE Now Exceeds 130% Of GDP: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

At the celebration marking 30 years of the NIFTY 50, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted the remarkable growth of India’s capital markets. He noted that the country now has over 140 million unique investors, reflecting a steady shift of household savings towards equities. The market capitalisation of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India has risen to over 130% of GDP, up from around 35% in FY95, signalling the rapid expansion of India’s market ecosystem. Pandey said the Nifty 50 has evolved from a benchmark index into a key reference point for investors, with the index rising around 25-fold since inception and delivering over 12% CAGR. He also emphasised that strong institutions, robust regulation and advanced market infrastructure have helped make India’s exchanges among the most active and efficient globally.