Max Healthcare Targets 10,000 Beds By FY30, ₹6,000 Crore Expansion

Max Healthcare is scaling up its capacity to over 10,000 beds in the next three to four years, backed by a ₹6,000 crore expansion plan funded largely through internal accruals. Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi says the company will reinvest free cash flows and maintain a conservative leverage approach as it expands across metros and Tier-2 cities. With a persistent demand-supply gap in tertiary care, rising medical tourism, and strong growth in oncology and robotics-led procedures, Max is focusing on cluster-led expansion and capacity addition as key drivers of growth.