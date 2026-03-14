Maye Musk Reveals What Elon Musk Was Like As A Child | India Today Conclave 2026

What was Elon Musk like as a child? Did his brilliance show early? At India Today Conclave 2026, renowned model, dietitian, author and his mother, Maye Musk shares fascinating insights into raising one of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs. In a candid conversation with Rajdeep Sardesai and Marya Shakil from India Today, Maye Musk recalls how she believed Elon was a genius as early as the age of three. She also talks about his childhood struggles, being bullied in school, and the remarkable curiosity and intelligence that set him apart. From family anecdotes to the early signs of a future disruptor, this conversation offers a rare glimpse into the upbringing of the man who would go on to transform technology and space exploration.