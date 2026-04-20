MEA Presses Iran To Ensure Unimpeded Passage After Attack On Indian-Linked Ship In Hormuz

India has expressed deep concern after Indian-linked merchant ships came under attack in West Asia. Speaking in Colombo, Foreign Secy Vikram Misri said New Delhi immediately contacted Iranian authorities and urged them to ensure the safety of mariners and free movement through international waterways. He said the conflict is affecting India through energy supplies and the safety of nearly 10 million Indians living in Gulf countries. India reiterated that sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected and called for dialogue, de-escalation and protection of civilians. Misri stressed that India is especially disturbed because Indian sailors have already been killed and remain missing in earlier attacks.