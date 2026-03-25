Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
MEA Randhir Jaiswal Briefs On PM Modi–Trump Talks, Pushes De-Escalation In West Asia

MEA Randhir Jaiswal Briefs On PM Modi–Trump Talks, Pushes De-Escalation In West Asia

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 25, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 25, 2026, 10:24 PM IST

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal briefed on India’s diplomatic outreach amid the West Asia crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump, emphasising de-escalation, peace, and the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for global stability. He also held talks with the President of Sri Lanka, with both leaders stressing secure shipping routes and stronger energy cooperation. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met the Iranian Ambassador to discuss the situation. India continues active engagement with global partners, focusing on peace, regional security, and uninterrupted trade flows amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended