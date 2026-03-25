MEA Randhir Jaiswal Briefs On PM Modi–Trump Talks, Pushes De-Escalation In West Asia

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal briefed on India’s diplomatic outreach amid the West Asia crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump, emphasising de-escalation, peace, and the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for global stability. He also held talks with the President of Sri Lanka, with both leaders stressing secure shipping routes and stronger energy cooperation. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met the Iranian Ambassador to discuss the situation. India continues active engagement with global partners, focusing on peace, regional security, and uninterrupted trade flows amid rising geopolitical tensions.