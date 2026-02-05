‘Media Is Facing An Existential Crisis’: AFP CEO Warns Of Media Crisis In The AI Era

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Fabrice Fries, Chairman and CEO of Agence France-Presse (AFP), joins Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of Business Today, for a wide-ranging conversation on the future of journalism in the age of artificial intelligence. Fries issues a stark warning that media organisations are facing an existential threat as AI platforms summarise content, divert traffic and erode revenues without compensating original content creators. He argues that intellectual property must be recognised and paid for if quality, verified journalism is to survive. The discussion also delves into misinformation, the responsibility of technology platforms, the role of governments and regulators, AFP’s ethical red lines on AI-generated content, and the risks of what Fries terms “AI slop”. The interview offers a critical global perspective on why credible journalism matters more than ever — not just for newsrooms, but for society at large.

COURTESY - WORLD GOCERNMENTS SUMMIT