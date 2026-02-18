Meet India’s Young AI Changemakers | TCS Yuvai Hackathon

In a conversation with Business Today, the young members of the TCS AI Services Unit who travelled across the length and breadth of the country to introduce non-tech students to the world of artificial intelligence as part of the TCS YUVAi Hackathon. These young AI practitioners led and mentored over 10,000 students from diverse academic backgrounds—helping them identify real-world problems, think critically and arrive at practical AI-led solutions, proving that innovation is not limited to coders or engineers. They also addressed the biggest concern around AI head-on: Why they don’t see AI as a threat to jobs. Instead, they explained how AI acts as a powerful enabler—creating new roles, augmenting human capability and freeing humans to focus on creativity, judgment and impact. From sharing their favourite AI roles and tools to explaining how AI can help us work smarter, faster and more efficiently in everyday life, this conversation captures how India’s young technologists are shaping an inclusive and opportunity-driven AI future.