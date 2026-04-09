Meet ‘Robot Nila’: Puducherry’s High-Tech Poll Assistant Guiding Voters & Boosting Turnout

In a unique blend of technology and civic duty, Puducherry is deploying "Robot Nila" to assist Election Commission officials during the polls. Developed with the help of local youth, Nila is stationed at polling booths to provide real-time guidance, directing voters to their specific booths with precision. Beyond logistics, the robot adds a touch of celebration to the democratic process by clicking commemorative photos for voters to cherish. This innovative initiative by the EC aims to make the voting experience seamless, tech-savvy, and memorable, ensuring that the spirit of democracy is captured one shutter-click at a time.