Meta’s AI Chief Unveils Vision For Personal Superintelligence And India-Focused Innovation

Speaking at India AI Summit 2026, Meta’s Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang outlined the company’s push toward “personal superintelligence” — AI systems designed to understand individual goals and assist in daily life. Highlighting India as a key market with over 500 million users across Meta platforms, he showcased real-world AI applications in language translation, small business tools, healthcare research, and accessibility for people with disabilities. Meta’s open-source multilingual models and upcoming releases were positioned as part of a broader strategy to integrate AI deeply into its products. Emphasizing responsible development, transparency, and collaboration with governments, he identified talent, energy, data, and compute as the four pillars of AI progress. The message: AI must be personalized, widely accessible, and built through public-private partnership.