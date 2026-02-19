Business Today
Microsoft Bets $50 Billion On AI Future Of Global South: Vice Chair & President Brad Smith

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 5:22 PM IST

At the India AI Impact Summit, Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, delivered a powerful address focused on artificial intelligence and the Global South. Calling it the first AI summit of the Global South, Smith said AI could either narrow or widen the economic divide rooted in unequal access to technology. He stressed the need for infrastructure, connectivity, electricity, and large-scale investment, announcing Microsoft’s plan to invest $50 billion globally, with India as a key focus. Smith also highlighted skilling, multilingual AI, and real-world applications in agriculture and healthcare, urging global collaboration to ensure AI benefits people, jobs, and societies equitably.

