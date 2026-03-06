Minister Rajnath Singh Raises Alarm: Strait of Hormuz Tensions Could Shake Global Energy Security

In Kolkata, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about the global implications of the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf for global energy security, noting that any disruption in the region directly affects oil and gas supplies worldwide. Singh warned that such uncertainties could significantly impact global trade and economies. He also expressed concern over rising geopolitical competition across land, sea, air, and even space, cautioning that ongoing instability risks becoming the “new normal.”