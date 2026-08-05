Missed The ITR Deadline Filing? Can You Still File Your ITR? | Tax Guide | Money Today

Missed the ITR filing deadline? Don't panic. In this episode of Money Today, Business Today's Sakshi Batra speaks with Ankit Jain, Partner at Jain & Associates, to explain the legal options available even after July 31. Learn how taxpayers can file a belated ITR until December 31, the penalties and interest applicable, eligibility for tax refunds, and the consequences of delaying further. The discussion also covers revised returns, carrying forward capital losses, advance tax rules, common reasons for tax notices, and why filing an ITR remains important even if no tax is payable. Watch this comprehensive guide to understand your rights, avoid costly mistakes, and stay compliant with income tax rules before the belated filing deadline.