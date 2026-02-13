Business Today
MK Stalin Draws Red Line On Power Sharing Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 13, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has triggered a political storm with his sharp remarks on alliance politics ahead of the state assembly elections. Speaking at India Today’s Tamil Nadu Roundtable in Chennai, Stalin made it clear that while the DMK’s alliance with the Indian National Congress will continue, there will be no power sharing if the alliance returns to power. The statement has embarrassed Congress leaders, several of whom have been openly demanding a role in governance. Congress MP Manickam Tagore reiterated the party’s demand for a meaningful share in power. The DMK, however, pushed back strongly, with ministers asserting the party’s strength to contest independently.

