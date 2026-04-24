MK Stalin, EPS & Vijay Lead Massive Voter Turnout in High-Stakes Tamil Nadu Polls

Tamil Nadu witnessed an energetic and high-voltage polling day as voters turned out in large numbers across the state, signalling a potentially record-breaking participation. Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote in Chennai and expressed confidence in the people’s mandate, while urging citizens to continue voting in large numbers. Udhayanidhi Stalin, contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, remains a key face in the DMK’s campaign, reflecting a blend of governance and generational leadership. On the other side, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami also exercised his franchise, leading the party’s push for a comeback amid talk of anti-incumbency and strong grassroots mobilisation. Senior leader O Panneerselvam and other AIADMK figures were also seen participating actively in the voting process. Adding a new dimension to the contest, actor Vijay’s arrival at a polling booth drew massive crowds, as his party TVK makes its electoral debut, turning this into a closely watched three-way battle. Prominent personalities including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also cast their votes, encouraging citizens to take part in strengthening democracy. BJP leaders, including Nainar Nagendran and K Annamalai, were also seen voting, as the party seeks to expand its presence in the state. A notable moment occurred when Tamilisai Soundararajan and MK Stalin briefly greeted each other at the same polling booth. With high stakes, strong voter turnout and significant star power, Tamil Nadu has delivered a vibrant electoral moment. The key question now remains — will the state opt for continuity or vote for change?