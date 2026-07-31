M&M CEO Rajesh Jejurikar On SUVs, EVs, Margins, Capacity Expansion, Festive Demand Outlook

Mahindra & Mahindra Executive Director & CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) Rajesh Jejurikar speaks to Business Today TV’s Sakshi Batra after the company’s quarterly earnings. He explains how M&M delivered strong growth across SUVs, tractors, LCVs and the auto business despite global uncertainties and supply chain disruptions. Jejurikar shares the company’s expansion roadmap, including higher SUV and EV production capacity, the upcoming Nagpur plant, and plans for new product launches from the NU_IQ platform. He also discusses the strategic SML merger, the rapid rise of M&M’s EV three-wheeler business, and why it has become a unicorn. Watch the full conversation to understand the company’s outlook on margins, commodity inflation, pricing, festive season demand, rural recovery, tractor sales, mechanisation, and what lies ahead for Mahindra over the next few quarters.