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Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz: NDA Allies, U.P. Polls & BJP's Political Strategy Explained

Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz: NDA Allies, U.P. Polls & BJP's Political Strategy Explained

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026, 12:46 PM IST

Speculation is mounting over a possible Cabinet reshuffle in the Narendra Modi government, with political observers expecting more than just a change of faces. With vacancies in the Council of Ministers, the BJP has room for expansion while balancing coalition partners in the NDA. The exercise is also expected to factor in upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, caste and regional representation, and the BJP's broader organisational revamp. As the party reshapes its leadership structure, the Cabinet reshuffle could offer key signals on governance, alliance management and the government's political roadmap for the remainder of its term.

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