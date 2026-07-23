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Modi Government Scrambles To Defuse NEET Protests Amid High-Stakes Talks And Hunger Strike

Modi Government Scrambles To Defuse NEET Protests Amid High-Stakes Talks And Hunger Strike

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026, 2:48 PM IST

Amid intense nationwide protests over NEET paper leaks rocking the national capital, the Narendra Modi government is urgently reaching out to key stakeholders to defuse the crisis. Union ministers have engaged with Cockroach Janata Party leaders and met activist Sonam Wangchuk, who remains on an indefinite hunger strike at Medanta Hospital. Wangchuk is demanding an unequivocal written assurance that young protesters will face no punitive legal action or police brutality. Meanwhile, political friction intensifies as the opposition demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and a specific parliamentary debate rule, leaving observers questioning whether these government outreach efforts are genuine solutions or mere crisis management.

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