Modi–Herzog Meet: India–Israel Ties Set To Shape Middle East’s Future And Boost Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, marking a warm and forward-looking exchange. President Herzog praised Modi’s leadership, economic growth record and India’s rising global influence, calling India a vital partner in shaping the Middle East’s future. He highlighted strong potential for academic and innovation-led collaboration, encouraging student exchanges between Indian and Israeli universities. Modi thanked Israel for the warm reception, underscoring the deep people-to-people ties and shared commitment to science, innovation and education. Both leaders emphasized that closer India–Israel connectivity can benefit the Global South and strengthen wider geo-strategic cooperation.