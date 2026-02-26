Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Modi–Herzog Meet: India–Israel Ties Set To Shape Middle East’s Future And Boost Global South

Modi–Herzog Meet: India–Israel Ties Set To Shape Middle East’s Future And Boost Global South

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 26, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 26, 2026, 9:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, marking a warm and forward-looking exchange. President Herzog praised Modi’s leadership, economic growth record and India’s rising global influence, calling India a vital partner in shaping the Middle East’s future. He highlighted strong potential for academic and innovation-led collaboration, encouraging student exchanges between Indian and Israeli universities. Modi thanked Israel for the warm reception, underscoring the deep people-to-people ties and shared commitment to science, innovation and education. Both leaders emphasized that closer India–Israel connectivity can benefit the Global South and strengthen wider geo-strategic cooperation.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended