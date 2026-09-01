Modi-Putin Hug, Talks & Car Diplomacy At SCO Summit: India-Russia Ties Send Strong Global Signal

Hugs, handshakes, candid talks and another iconic car ride — PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin showcased their strong personal chemistry at the SCO Summit. The two leaders discussed Ukraine, energy, trade, connectivity and regional security, with Modi reiterating India's support for peace efforts while putting national interest first. Their latest car diplomacy adds to similar moments in Delhi and Tianjin, underlining the depth of India-Russia ties. With U.S. pressure over India's energy engagement with Moscow and Putin set to visit India for the BRICS Summit, the optics carry a powerful geopolitical message.