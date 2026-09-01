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Modi, Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian At SCO: Is Trump Facing A New Anti-U.S. Power Bloc?

Modi, Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian At SCO: Is Trump Facing A New Anti-U.S. Power Bloc?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 1, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 2:49 PM IST

As PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian gather in Bishkek for the SCO summit, the spotlight is on whether the grouping can challenge US economic and geopolitical influence. Trump’s renewed pressure campaign against Iran has added another layer to the summit, raising questions over what China and Russia can actually do to shield Tehran. India remains the key wildcard, maintaining ties with Russia, Iran and the SCO while also partnering with the US through the Quad. The summit may project unity among non-Western powers, but differences within the SCO remain significant. The bigger question: can geopolitical influence translate into real economic power?

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