Modi's Indonesia Visit: BrahMos Deal May Boost India's Defence Exports And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to Indonesia puts defence cooperation at the forefront, with the proposed BrahMos missile deal emerging as the key highlight. Indonesia is expected to discuss the phased procurement of multiple BrahMos missile batteries, including coastal and mobile variants, in a deal estimated at $350–450 million. If finalized, Indonesia would become the second foreign buyer of the BrahMos system after the Philippines, strengthening India's defence exports and strategic influence in the Indo-Pacific. The agreement also reflects growing regional efforts to enhance maritime security and deepen defence partnerships amid evolving geopolitical challenges in the region.