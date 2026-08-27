Mohan Bhagwat In New York: Mamdani’s RSS Attack Sparks Political Showdown

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in New York ahead of his much-awaited address to the Indian diaspora at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ at Madison Square Garden on August 29. The event, linked to the RSS centenary year and Raksha Bandhan, has already triggered a political controversy in the US. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has criticised the RSS and opposed the event, while acknowledging that the city cannot cancel a private-property gathering. The remarks have drawn a sharp response from RSS supporters and triggered reactions from India’s opposition parties, including the Congress and TMC. As Bhagwat prepares to address the diaspora, a major political clash is brewing in New York.