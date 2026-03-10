Mojtaba Khamenei Faces His Biggest Test As He Takes Charge Of Iran Amid War, Sanctions And Unrest

Iran has entered a new chapter in its political history. Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of long-time Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has now assumed the country’s most powerful position. A low-profile cleric who spent years working behind the scenes, Mojtaba now steps into power at a time of deep economic strain, regional conflict and rising domestic pressure for change. His rise also raises questions about dynastic politics in a system born out of a revolution that once overthrew a monarchy. As Iran faces tensions with the West and unrest at home, the world is watching how the new Supreme Leader will shape the Islamic Republic’s future.