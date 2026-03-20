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Mojtaba Khamenei Missing After Succession Sparks Mystery Over Who Really Controls Iran Amid War

Mojtaba Khamenei Missing After Succession Sparks Mystery Over Who Really Controls Iran Amid War

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 20, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026, 2:14 PM IST

Nearly three weeks after the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in an alleged Israeli strike, uncertainty grips the country. His successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, has yet to make a public appearance, fueling intense speculation. From claims of his death to reports of severe injury, coma, or even fleeing the country, multiple unverified theories are spreading rapidly. While Iranian media has released archival footage to assert continuity, no recent proof of life has emerged. Questions over a possible forced succession by powerful factions further deepen the mystery. As Iran’s leadership remains unseen, doubts grow over who truly controls the regime—and the ongoing war.

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